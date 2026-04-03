Posted: Apr 03, 2026 5:06 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2026 5:06 PM

Ty Loftis/Brian McSweeney

Candidate filings became official in Nowata County on Friday.

Republicans Chris Clouse and Arthur Friddle will be running against each other for county assessor. Michaela Lowe, a republican, has filed to fill the open treasurer seat. District Three Commissioner Troy Friddle is running unopposed. District One Commissioner Paul Crupper will face two challengers in John Hultz and Elizabeth Pravel.