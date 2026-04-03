Posted: Apr 03, 2026 4:38 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2026 4:38 PM

Ty Loftis/Brian McSweeney

The three day filing period for those wishing to run for political office came to an end in Osage County on Friday evening.

In Osage County, Ed Quinton Jr. has filed to run for another term as county assessor. Sally Hulse is retiring as county treasurer. Her first deputy Bridget West has filed, as has Shawna Myers. Republican Anthony Hudson has filed to run for another term as District 1 Commissioner. He will be running against Randall Jones, who registered as a republican. District Three Commissioner Charlie Cartwright will face a primary challenge from Chad Ray.