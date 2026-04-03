Posted: Apr 03, 2026 3:38 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2026 3:38 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville city council will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at city hall on Monday evening.

At that meeting, the council will get an update regarding the request for proposals for a company to operating the City of Bartlesville recycling center. The council will also consider awarding a bid for a new paint striper.

Director of Community Development Larry Curtis will be at Monday's meeting speaking to the council about possibly correcting a street name as well.