Posted: Apr 03, 2026 3:21 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2026 3:21 PM

Brian McSweeney

The City of Nowata is seeking applications for a City Finance Officer.

Job responsibilities include planning and performing the disbursement and accounting of revenues and expenditures for the City of Nowata. The position reports to the Nowata City Manager and serves the City Commissioners as the treasurer.