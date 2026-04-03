News
Nowata County News
Posted: Apr 03, 2026 3:21 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2026 3:21 PM
City of Nowata Seeking Finance Officer
Brian McSweeney
The City of Nowata is seeking applications for a City Finance Officer.
Job responsibilities include planning and performing the disbursement and accounting of revenues and expenditures for the City of Nowata. The position reports to the Nowata City Manager and serves the City Commissioners as the treasurer.
The application window is open until April 16 at 4:30 p.m. Candidates may apply in-person at Nowata City Hall, located at 114 S. Maple St. or online.
« Back to News