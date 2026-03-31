Posted: Mar 31, 2026 8:21 PMUpdated: Mar 31, 2026 8:21 PM

Ty Loftis

In a standing room only crowd that reached full capacity at the Dave Landrum Community Center, 14 Pawhuska residents spoke out against the possibility of a small scale data center coming to Pawhuska.

There were a number of concerns raised regarding the data center, which is hoping to draw ten megawatts of power from the City. Some of these included the use of water and city electricity, pollution and a loss of jobs.

The building, which would be located next to Indian Camp Elementary School, was a top concern. Many teachers spoke, as did Thomas Boone, who is on the school board. Indian Camp Elementary Principal Blayne Shuping also gave her thoughts on what the data center would mean for her students.

David Buckley with Buckley Bros Holdings LLC is looking to occupy the property, which would be located at 1901 E. Boundary Avenue. Here is how confident Buckley is in the lack of health risks associated with small scale data centers and children.

Because of the unknowns that the data centers present, Pawhuska resident Penny Gann said it is imperative that the council put a moratorium on data centers for the next year.

Following a nearly two hour discussion, Mayor Steve Tolson said the council is a long way from making a decision and this is still a learning opportunity for him.

There was no decision made during Tuesday's meeting. The next step will be to see if Pawhuska is able to support the ten megawatt capacity that Buckley is wanting. The City should get an answer on that next week.