Posted: Mar 31, 2026 3:01 PMUpdated: Mar 31, 2026 3:01 PM

Ty Loftis

The Texas pastor who pleaded guilty to five felony counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child is free after serving six months in the Osage County Jail.

Robert Morris, the founder of a Texas megachurch, pleaded guilty to abusing the girl beginning in December 1982 until January 1985. As part of the plea deal, the next nine and a half years will be a suspended sentence, Morris will have to register as a sex offender and must pay restitution to the victim.

Morris' attorney Bill Mateja released a statement, which in part had the following to say:

"What I did to Cindy decades ago was wrong. There is no other word for it and there is no excuse for it. I am deeply sorry."

In October, as victim impact statements were being read, the victim told Morris:

"Today marks a new beginning for me. I am no longer the little girl you used to abuse."