Posted: Mar 31, 2026 1:25 PMUpdated: Mar 31, 2026 1:25 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Art Association will receive support in funding thanks to a $3,000 grant from the Arvest Foundation.

The donation will pay for scholarships for area children to attend summer art camp. The BAA has been hosting summer art camp for over 25 years, with children ages 7 to 18 receiving week-long instruction in painting, drawing, printmaking and clay sculpture.

Arvest Wealth Management Senior Client Advisor Terri Taylor presented the check to Kathleen Rutledge and Janet Odden, past and present BAA board presidents.

“On behalf of the Arvest Foundation, it is our pleasure to present this check to the Bartlesville Art Association,” Taylor said. “Our local art association has provided a space for classes and shows for adults and children since the 1950’s. Those early artists established a culture for art in our community that continues today, investing in a new generation!”

“The Bartlesville Art Association is very grateful for this financial support from the Arvest Foundation,” Odden said. "These funds enable us to offer financial aid to students in our Art Camp. Currently, 30% of attendees request assistance. Our goal is to enroll all children regardless of financial constraints. These funds ensure that this goal is realized.”