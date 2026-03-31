Posted: Mar 31, 2026 9:37 AMUpdated: Mar 31, 2026 9:38 AM

Tom Davis

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is tonight, Wednesday, April 31, at 7:30 p.m. at The Center Bartlesville. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Caitlyn Kraemer, The Center's Managing Director, describes tonight's show as a "jukebox musical." Caitlyn said, "The show is a journey from Nutbush, Tennessee, to rock-and-roll royalty."

Some premium seats remain for tonight's show and general seating are still available at the box office or www.BartlesvilleCenter.com.

Coming to The Center Bartlesville on April 18 and 19, is The Bartlesville Civic Ballet’s Sleeping BeautyThe Production: A move from Broadway to classical ballet featuring Tchaikovsky’s original score. Local students will perform alongside professional guest artists flown in for the production.

Caitlyn is proud of The Center Bartlesville's youth engagement and community outreach, connecting students to arts. She recapped the recent Bartlesville Symphony young artist winner and ongoing efforts to bring kids into the theater while also mentioning key partnerships with Bruin Academy and Big Brothers Big Sisters to ensure local access to world-class venues.

The Center presents family fun on April 30 at 7pm, with Dinosaur World, the final "add-on" show of the Broadway series designed for younger audiences.