Posted: Mar 30, 2026 2:49 PMUpdated: Mar 30, 2026 2:50 PM

Nathan Thompson

Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen says his deputies and detention officers often see the worst sides of life and death.

That trauma can impact their own lives, both personally and professionally. Thankfully, the sheriff says there are resources available to law enforcement to assist with counseling and therapy.

On Monday, the Washington County Commissioners approved a new memorandum of understanding for the Law Enforcement Program between Bartlesville-based Wilson Psychological Services and the Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Owen says the agreement will be beneficial to his employees and to the community as a whole.