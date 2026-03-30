Posted: Mar 30, 2026 2:14 PMUpdated: Mar 30, 2026 2:14 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly strangling someone.

24-year-old Julius Young III was charged on Monday with domestic abuse by strangulation.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, authorities responded to a domestic disturbance at approximately 4:10 p.m. on March 27. The victim had visible injuries to their nose and neck.

The victim told authorities that Young III allegedly bent the victim's thumb backwards, struck the victim's head and neck and strangled the victim with a T-shirt.

Young III was convicted in 2025 on felony charges of unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and possession of drug proceeds.