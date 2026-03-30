News
Washington County
Posted: Mar 30, 2026 2:11 PMUpdated: Mar 30, 2026 2:36 PM
Washington Co. Burn Ban Remains in Effect
Nathan Thompson
Even with the possibility of rain this week, the burn ban in Washington County remains active.
At Monday's county commissioners meeting, officials discussed the burn ban that was enacted last week. District 1 Commissioner Mitch Antle says weather conditions continue to support keeping the ban in place.
If enough rain is received during this week, the commissioners may lift the ban at the meeting next Monday. Antle also reminded agricultural residents there is a process in place for those who need to complete a pasture burn.
Antle says he will assist people who need to complete a prescribed burn to contact neighbors. His contact information is available at countycourthouse.org
OKLAHOMA BURN BANS AS OF MARCH 30
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