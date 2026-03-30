Posted: Mar 30, 2026 2:11 PMUpdated: Mar 30, 2026 2:36 PM

Nathan Thompson

Even with the possibility of rain this week, the burn ban in Washington County remains active.

At Monday's county commissioners meeting, officials discussed the burn ban that was enacted last week. District 1 Commissioner Mitch Antle says weather conditions continue to support keeping the ban in place

If enough rain is received during this week, the commissioners may lift the ban at the meeting next Monday. Antle also reminded agricultural residents there is a process in place for those who need to complete a pasture burn.

Antle says he will assist people who need to complete a prescribed burn to contact neighbors. His contact information is available at countycourthouse.org