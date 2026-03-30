Posted: Mar 30, 2026 1:39 PMUpdated: Mar 30, 2026 1:40 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly operating a stolen vehicle.

70-year-old Robert Chipman was charged on Monday with possession of a stolen vehicle. Chipman also faces misdemeanor charges of larceny of merchandise from a retailer, resisting an officer and tampering with a security camera or system.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Chipman allegedly stole approximately $414 of merchandise from the Bartlesville Walmart on March 28. Chipman allegedly stole an electric scooter and placed it in the bed of a stolen Ford Ranger.

Security footage allegedly shows Chipman removing tags from shoes. Chipman allegedly removed SpiderWire, a tag used to prevent theft, with items from a toolbox in his possession.

Authorities allegedly located Chipman in the store in possession of a rotisserie chicken, blue jeans and hair clippers.

Chipman has been previously convicted in Washington County for grand larceny and unauthorized use of a vehicle.