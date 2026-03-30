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Pawhuska
Posted: Mar 30, 2026 1:39 PMUpdated: Mar 30, 2026 1:45 PM
Pawhuska Holding Meeting for Proposed Data Center
Ty Loftis
The Pawhuska City Council will hold a special meeting at the community building on Tuesday evening. This is in reference to property that David Buckley with Buckley Bros Holdings LLC would like to purchase at 1901 E. Boundary.
Buckley would like to turn the vacant 200,000 square foot facility into a small scale data center. After Buckley gave a presentation earlier this month, many citizens have raised concerns, even circulating a petition leading up to the Tuesday meeting, which is set to start at 5:30 p.m.
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