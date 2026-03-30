Posted: Mar 30, 2026 10:03 AMUpdated: Mar 30, 2026 10:03 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Board of Nowata County Commissioners approved the appointment of a county treasurer Monday morning.

Michaela Lowe has been appointed to replace current Treasurer Rachel Marrs, who will resign from her position effective April 10. The appointment keeps the position filled until a new treasurer is elected.