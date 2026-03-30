Posted: Mar 30, 2026 9:40 AMUpdated: Mar 30, 2026 9:40 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners held a regularly scheduled meeting at the Nowata County Annex Monday morning.

The commissioners discussed improvements to the Nowata County Courthouse, and tabled the approval of a permission letter and a proclamation making Nowata EMS the sole source of emergency services for the county.

The board approved for the Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector's Office to engage in regulatory audits for the 2024 and 2025 fiscal years and approved for the offices to engage in an alternative compliance examination procedures audit for ARPA with the county for the 2024 and 2025 fiscal years.

Nowata County Treasurer Rachel Marrs moved her resignation date back to April 10. Michaela Lowe will be appointed treasurer once Marrs' resignation date passes. It was originally set for April 2.

The commissioners also appointed a deputy, a member to the Nowata County Fair Board and the County Clerk Office's disaster recovery plan.

The commissioners tabled the approval of a county certification map and county action report and the county's drug and alcohol testing policy.