Posted: Mar 30, 2026 9:28 AMUpdated: Mar 30, 2026 9:28 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Aglow is a safe place for all to grow in relationship with God and others, engage in meeting community needs and expanding vision from a local community to include a global perspective. A place to discover who Christ made you to be.

Appearing on COMMUMNITY CONNECTION, Debra Dohery and Dorliss Blalack told us that Aglow is an international organization of women and men in more than 170 nations of the world, presenting Biblical principles as solutions to the challenging issues of our time. The Kingdom of God is the realization of the love, grace, power, and rule of God on earth.

Deborah said, "Aglow International is a Kingdom Movement committed to living from the Presence of God, creating the same atmosphere on earth as it is in Heaven; assembling millions into a company of warriors, champions, and global leaders of significance equipped with a Biblical worldvie; and building the Kingdom in all communities, cities, and nations by developing apostolic teams that demonstrate the power of Heaven."

Aglow meets on the first Saturday of each month at the Bartlesville Public Library with the exception of April, which is being moved to April 11 due to the Easter Weekend.