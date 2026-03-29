Posted: Mar 29, 2026 2:18 PMUpdated: Mar 29, 2026 2:18 PM

Ty Loftis

When responding to a fire on Saturday afternoon, a Pawhuska fire truck was involved in a crash. No injuries were reported.



According to a Pawhuska Police Department Facebook post, a car failed to yield to the truck as it was driving north on State Highway 99. Lights and sirens were activated when the collision occurred. The Pawhuska Police Department says this is a reminder of the importance to yield to emergency vehicles.

(Photo courtesy of Pawhuska Police Department Facebook Page.)

