Posted: Mar 29, 2026 7:47 AMUpdated: Mar 29, 2026 7:51 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Inter-State Farm and Home Show was a huge success with a great turnout at Nellis Hall on the campus of Coffeyville Community College. KGGF 690 AM and KRIG 104.9 FM and Bartlett Co-op Association partnered with vendors from Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas bringing together both the residential and agricultural world. There were many door prizes given out throughout the weekend from the stations along with vendors.

Door Prize Winners from Saturday’s Drawing Include :

Shelter Insurance “Swag Cup” full of fun stuff from Shelter Insurance Lacey Hodges won by Randy Henry, Eddie Wallace, Benny Ketchum, Amy Penrod, Jadin Fletcher and Donna Pendleton.



Sorting Paddle from RV Cattle Co. won by Larry Schenk.



Norwex Gift Bags from Sharon Yoder won by Terry Hearson, David Detar, Raeleigh Wyrick, and Crystal Tuttle.



OH NO Tactical Supply Kit from Oklahoma Security Professionals won by Amanda Deweese.



101 Ranch Souvenir Cup from Marland Grand Home/Marland Mansion/101 Ranch Old Timers Association won by Lori Todd.



Lewis Cattle Oiler Tumbler won by Dillon Carter.



Aladin Genie Scentsy Gift Basket from Melissa Kastler Scentsy won by Rhonda Brown.



Route 66 Children’s Rocking Chair from Light House Outreach Center won by Andrew Sutton



Branson Show Tickets for Two won by Mike Rutledge



Hughes Brothers Show Ticket Bundle won by Ken Bossf



Oklahoma City Zoo tickets won by Debbie Rex



Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium won by Linda Griffin



$25 Gift Certificate won by Diane Lepley



Branson Weekend won by James Ward



and the $500 Cash from KRIG 104.9 was won by Elayne Fio Rito



Door Prize Winners from Friday’s Drawing Include:



Anthony Rice, Joe Smith, SL Parks and Robert Kriebel won prizes from Shelter Insurance



4 Passes to Stafford Air & Space Museum won by Victoria Mowry of Caney



Family four pack to Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge & Great Passion Play in Eurekas Springs, AR won by Ashley McDaniel and John Vest



4 Tickets to The Duttons & Where Jesus Walked and Comedy Jamboree in Branson won by Cameron McKee of Bartlesville



8 Tickets to Kansas City Zoo won by Craig Newby of Coffeyville



6 Tickets to Oklahoma City Zoo won by Larry Phillips of Dearing



Branson Vacation Package including hotel stays from Myer Hotel Properties won by Abby Uncapher



And the Grand Prize of $500 from KRIG won Sandra McDow



KGGF and KRIG would like to thank the Coffeyville Community College for their hospitality along with everyone who made the show possible from security, vendors, and the many people who came out to visit the exhibits. We can’t wait to see you next year to celebrate 10 year’s of Interstate Farm and Show!