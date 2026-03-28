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Posted: Mar 28, 2026 4:41 PMUpdated: Mar 28, 2026 4:41 PM
Multiple Bartlesville Residents Displaced After Friday Apartment Fire
Nathan Thompson
Several Bartlesville families are without homes following an apartment fire Friday night.
Six units from the Bartlesville Fire Department responded to the Willowbrook Condominiums, located in the 4700 block of southeast Adams Boulevard, Friday night for a report of one apartment home fully involved.
Firefighters quickly cleared the area and began an aggressive attack, successfully knocking down the fire before it could spread to neighboring apartments. While the fire was contained to one apartment home, several units surrounding sustained smoke and water damage.
Bartlesville Police and Bartlesville Ambulance also responded to the scene and treated several residents. There were no reports of injuries that required hospitalization.
The fire department says multiple residents of Willowbrook have been displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
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