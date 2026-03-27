Posted: Mar 27, 2026 2:46 PMUpdated: Mar 27, 2026 2:46 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville woman found herself in the Washington County Jail on Friday after allegedly hitting a woman with a pipe at a Bartlesville convenience store on Friday, March 20. Audysen Witte is facing a felony charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The victim told officers that she was at the convenience store to get a cold beverage when a vehicle arrived, stopping just short of where she was standing. It is alleged Witte got out of the vehicle and hit her with a pipe. A male, identified as Caleb Holdaway, told Witte to hit her with the pipe. In a story we had earlier this week, it is Holdaway who hit the victim with his vehicle before driving away.

The metal pipe was located at the convenience store. Holdaway was taken into custody on Tuesday and officers made contact with Witte on Wednesday. When at the police station, Witte told officers the victim was calling her names and that is why she hit her with the pipe.