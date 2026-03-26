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Osage County
Posted: Mar 26, 2026 1:36 PMUpdated: Mar 26, 2026 1:36 PM
Osage Co Fairgrounds Holding Rodeo Saturday
Ty Loftis
The Osage County Fairgrounds will play host to the third annual 4C Ranch Rodeo on Saturday. Doors will open at 10 a.m. and the event begins at 11 a.m. at the indoor arena.
Cost is $200 for a four person team. Payout is 80 percent and you can enter by sending a text to 620-307-1880. Top hand and top horse will be awarded. Ray Perryman of Short Round Ministries will be a guest speaker.
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