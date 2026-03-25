Posted: Mar 25, 2026 10:20 AMUpdated: Mar 25, 2026 10:20 AM

Tom Davis

Wesleyan Christian School (WCS) announces that every family who applied for the Oklahoma Parental Choice Tax Credit (PCTC) for the 2025-2026 school year successfully received the credit.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, WCS Supt. Curt Cloud and WSC Development Director Darci Wilson said that with credits ranging from $5,000 to $7,500 per child based on household income, the program is significantly lowering the barrier for private education in Bartlesville.

Cloud said, "For a student with the maximum credit, an average $8,900 tuition bill drops to just $1,400 out-of-pocket for the year." He added, "WCS is fully accredited and approved by the Oklahoma Tax Commission for this program."

Applications for the 2026-2027 school year open March 16, 2026, and close June 15, 2026. Families are urged to apply to WCS and enroll now. You must have school-issued documentation (like the Verification of Enrollment) in hand before the state application opens to ensure a spot in the funding queue.

How the Process Works

Step 1: Enrollment: Secure a spot at WCS.

Step 2: The EVN: WCS provides a Verification of Enrollment (VOE), which generates a unique Enrollment Verification Number (EVN) required for the state.

Step 3: Online Application: Parents apply via the OkTAP portal.

Step 4: Notification: State notifies the taxpayer of approval.

Step 5: Funding: Checks are mailed directly to the school in August and January; parents visit the school to endorse them over to their child’s tuition account.