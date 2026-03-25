Posted: Mar 25, 2026 9:50 AMUpdated: Mar 25, 2026 9:50 AM

Tom Davis

So, you think you know Bartlesville? Leadership Bartlesville just might prove you wrong. Leadership Bartlesville will soon be accepting applications for its next class.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Laura Gorman with Leadership Bartlesville said, "The long-running leadership program is much more than a course in how to lead. It’s about immersing participants in the community, offering behind-the-scenes access and in-depth exposure to issues, decision-makers, and places that most residents never get to experience."

“It’s a deep dive each month into topics like education, healthcare, and community services,” Laura said. “It’s about understanding how our community functions—and sometimes, where it doesn’t.”