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Bartlesville
Posted: Mar 25, 2026 9:50 AMUpdated: Mar 25, 2026 9:50 AM
Leadership Bartlesville Applications Available Soon
Tom Davis
So, you think you know Bartlesville? Leadership Bartlesville just might prove you wrong. Leadership Bartlesville will soon be accepting applications for its next class.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Laura Gorman with Leadership Bartlesville said, "The long-running leadership program is much more than a course in how to lead. It’s about immersing participants in the community, offering behind-the-scenes access and in-depth exposure to issues, decision-makers, and places that most residents never get to experience."
“It’s a deep dive each month into topics like education, healthcare, and community services,” Laura said. “It’s about understanding how our community functions—and sometimes, where it doesn’t.”
Interested residents can get more information and later apply starting June 1, 2026, online at www.Bartlesville.com . You may also drop applications off at the Chamber office at 201 SW Keeler.
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