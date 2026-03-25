Posted: Mar 25, 2026 9:17 AMUpdated: Mar 25, 2026 9:17 AM

Chase Almy

I guess dry land egg hunts are just too mainstream now, the Richard Kane YMCA is hosting an “Easter Egg Splash” on March 28 from 1 to 2 p.m. at its location on North Osage. For $12, kids can trade in grass stains for chlorine and go diving, well, politely swimming, for eggs in a pool.

The event promises an “exciting aquatic adventure,” which translates to children splashing around while collecting eggs until they either find them all or get bored halfway through. To keep things somewhat organized, the pool will be split into sections for swimmers and non-swimmers, while the deep end gets benched entirely, probably for the best, unless you want Easter turning into a lifeguard drill.

Each participant gets a goodie bag and a chance to snap a photo with the Easter Bunny, who will presumably remain dry and judgmental on deck. Loaner baskets are provided, because bringing your own to a pool would be a bold strategy. Kids just need a swimsuit, a towel, and a willingness to accept that this is what egg hunting looks like now.