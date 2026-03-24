Posted: Mar 24, 2026 5:01 PMUpdated: Mar 24, 2026 5:01 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Board of Nowata County Commissioners is holding an emergency meeting Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m. to potentially issue a burn ban.

The National Weather Service says strong southwest winds along with near record high temperatures are expected Thursday afternoon into the early evening hours and into Friday. Winds are expected between 15-25 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Most of Nowata County is at a near critical grassfire spread rate. Southeastern parts of the county near Coodys Bluff are at an enhanced rate.

The Nowata Fire Department has already issued a burn ban at the city level.

Wednesday’s meeting will take place at the Nowata County Annex Meeting Room, located at 228 N. Maple St. in downtown Nowata.