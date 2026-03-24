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Posted: Mar 24, 2026 1:51 PMUpdated: Mar 24, 2026 1:52 PM

Cherokee Nation Designing Wellness App

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Brian McSweeney
Cherokee Nation Behavioral Health is teaming up with Dartmouth College to design an app to promote wellbeing.
 
The app is part of a research project designing a digital version of Connect Kits for Family Action, a family program to help prevent drug use and promote wellbeing.
 
According to a Facebook post from Oklahoma Union School, youth ages 14 to 16 and caregivers can participate in a zoom session to share their thoughts and test the app. Participants will be compensated $50 per activity.
 
 
 


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