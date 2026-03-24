Posted: Mar 24, 2026 10:01 AMUpdated: Mar 24, 2026 10:09 AM

Nathan Thompson

Political leaders from across the state are congratulating Bartlesville native Alan Armstrong on his appointment to the U.S. Senate.

Armstrong was officially named Gov. Kevin Stitt's choice to replace Markwayne Mullin during a news conference Tuesday morning at the State Capitol in Oklahoma City.

Former state Sen. Jim Dunlap, who served the Bartlesville area in the state House from 1988 to 1995 and in the state Senate from 1996 to 2003, was at Tuesday morning's ceremony. He says Armstrong is a great pick for the U.S. Senate

U.S. Sen. James Lankford also issued a statement congratulating Armstrong.

"Congratulations to my friend Alan Armstrong on his appointment to serve our state in the United States Senate,” Lankford said. “I am grateful he and his family are willing to sacrifice their time to serve. Markwayne leaves large boots to fill, but with Alan’s strong background in energy and an understanding of what powers our economy, he brings real-world experience at a critical time for the American economy. I look forward to working with him to support Oklahoma workers, strengthen our energy independence, and keep costs low for families."

State Senate Democratic Leader Julia Kirt issued a bipartisan statement of support.

"I'd like to congratulate Mr. Armstrong on this honor and express my appreciation that he has agreed to step into this role as a public servant," Kirt said. "His expertise in energy means he has real perspective on cost of living and how challenging it can be for people to afford the essentials. I'm hopeful he'll have the vision to keep Oklahomans at the center of his work in the U.S. Senate."