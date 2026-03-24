Posted: Mar 24, 2026 9:48 AMUpdated: Mar 24, 2026 9:50 AM

Tom Davis

The Inter-State Farm & Home Show comes to Nellis Hall at Coffeyville Community College on this Friday, March 27th and this Saturday, March 28th, and it is presented by Bartlett Co-op.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Bartlesville Radio Sales Manager Tami Brinkman said, "We have nearly 100 vendors already with more coming onboard for this weekend." She added, "Many vendors will have cash and carry items."