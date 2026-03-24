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Posted: Mar 24, 2026 1:52 AMUpdated: Mar 24, 2026 1:53 AM
Senate Confirms Mullin as Homeland Security Secretary
Tom Davis /Fox News
The Senate on Monday confirmed Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin as Homeland Security secretary in a 54-45 vote, largely along party lines. Democrats John Fetterman and Martin Heinrich supported the nomination, while Republican Rand Paul opposed it.
Mullin, appointed by Donald Trump, replaces former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem following criticism of her tenure.
He takes over the agency during an ongoing shutdown tied to a funding standoff over immigration policy.
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