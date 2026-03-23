Posted: Mar 23, 2026 7:20 PMUpdated: Mar 23, 2026 7:20 PM

Brian McSweeney

Two candidates for the Nowata Board of Education appeared at a forum on Monday night in the district administration building.

Margie Learned and Rob Parrish appeared before teachers and residents of Nowata to discuss attendance and connecting with teachers and students.

Learned has been on the board of education for two years. She has a background in teaching at Union High School in Tulsa. She talks about the goals the board has set in improving Nowata Public Schools.

Parrish has grown up within the Nowata community and has been heavily involved in various areas. He is currently the Chairman of the Nowata Municipal Authority which oversees the water supply. He discusses how a lack of opportunities can create a decrease in attendance.