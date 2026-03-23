Posted: Mar 23, 2026 4:33 PMUpdated: Mar 23, 2026 4:33 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Police Department has announced it will be bringing an in-house Licensed Professional Counselor to help with mental health and overall well-being. This is made possible thanks to the Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act, which expands mental health resources for law enforcement agencies nationwide.

David Likens is a licensed clinician with more than 12 years of experience in the field. The program includes proactive strategies to support both job performance and personal well-being. Services are also available to immediate family members, recognizing their role in long-term support and stability. Here is what Deputy Chief Troy Newell had to say on the program:

“Ensuring the mental and emotional well-being of our officers and staff is just as important as their physical safety. Adding an in-house clinician with experience working with first responders is a practical step toward supporting our team and strengthening our department.”

The addition of an in-house counselor reflects a growing recognition within law enforcement that mental health support is essential to readiness and performance.