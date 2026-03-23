News
Nowata County News
Posted: Mar 23, 2026 3:21 PMUpdated: Mar 23, 2026 3:21 PM
Nowata Co. Commissioners Discuss Drug Testing Policy
Brian McSweeney
The Nowata County Commissioners tabled the approval of the county's drug and alcohol testing policy due to budgetary concerns.
The current policy allows for random testing of employees and all-around testing of employees.
District Three Commissioner Troy Friddle, Chairman Paul Crupper and County Clerk Kay Spurgeon discussed the financial impact the policy creates.
The current policy also allows for drug tests for drivers with a commercial driver's license (CDL) and if there is an accident in the workplace.
The agenda item will be discussed again at the next meeting of the Board of Nowata County Commissioners next Monday morning at 9 a.m. at the Nowata County Annex Meeting Room, located at 228 N. Maple St.
« Back to News