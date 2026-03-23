Posted: Mar 23, 2026 11:57 AMUpdated: Mar 23, 2026 11:58 AM

Tom Davis

Congressman Kevin Hern (R-OK) is now US Senate candidate Kevin Hern.

Appearing on a special podcast with Bartlesville Radio, Hern said the decision was made to announce his intentions on March 11th at noon. Hern said, "Two days later, the president endorsed our campaign for the United States Senate." He added, "I really appreciate the president, his confidence in what we're doing and what, you know, what I've done the last eight years in Congress."

Hern talked about the "American First" agenda saying, "I'm supportive of the president's agenda, making sure we're secure in America, making sure we're bringing jobs back from across the world, manufacturing back, making sure we're working on crime in our cities, you know, cutting the drugs that's out there, keeping taxes low and now working on health care policy to make sure that health premium health insurance premiums, you know, are starting a trend downwards because they've been going up and up and up for the last 15 years under Obamacare."

Hern said that in the last five years on the House, he's worked hand in glove with the senators on policy as the policy committee chair that he's currently doing for the Republican Party. Prior to that, he chaired the Republican Study Committee, which is the largest group of Republicans in Congress and the largest caucus in Congress, work on conservative policy. He said that bringing both of those those things that he's done over the last eight years to the Senate, has the president's excited and that's why he endorsed him.

This is not new ground. Hern said, "I've known Markwayne for over 20 years. He'd be in the plumbing business and I was in the McDonald's restaurant business. We did a lot of work together over those years leading up to his 2012 run for House. And I was a big supporter of him early on." He added, "When Senator Inhofe retired early back in 22 and Mullen ran, I felt like it was his time to do that. As this came forward back on March 5th, when it was announced that he was going to be nominated to be the Department of Homeland Security secretary, we moved very quickly to secure up the endorsements."

Hern said, "Filing is next week and we're running like we've got 20 people in the race and we're 20 points down. It's the only way I know to run my campaign. When I first ran for Congress, my campaign slogan is 'Hearn Works.' It's that again because that's that's what we need to do.."