Posted: Mar 23, 2026 7:47 AMUpdated: Mar 23, 2026 7:48 AM

Chase Almy

Northeast Oklahoma's music scene gets a reset button moment.

Songwriter Cobey Brown has introduced a new band called Heralds, shifting away from his previous work into a darker, more experimental sound.

The project marks a creative pivot, with Brown leaning into a more personal and less predictable direction. New material is expected as the band ramps up activity.

In other words, same guy, just new identity and different vibe.