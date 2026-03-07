Posted: Mar 23, 2026 4:12 AMUpdated: Mar 23, 2026 4:12 AM

James Copeland / Tom Davis

A former KGGF announcer has passed away. Gary D. Bailey passed away peacefully on March 7th, 2026, in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, surrounded by family at the age of 74.

In 1975, Bailey joined KGGF Radio in Coffeyville where he not only served as a morning news anchor but also became widely known as the voice of the Coffeyville Red Ravens until 1991.

During his time in radio, Gary also called play-by-play for area high school sports, including the Field Kindley High School Golden Tornado and the Independence High School Bulldogs. Gary ultimately retired in 2015 after serving eight years as the deputy court clerk in Montgomery County, Kansas.