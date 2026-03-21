Posted: Mar 21, 2026 2:21 PMUpdated: Mar 21, 2026 2:21 PM

Nathan Thompson

Seniors from Oklahoma Union High School joined us in studio Saturday afternoon for a special Class Day broadcast on Real Country KRIG 104.9 FM, where they played their favorite songs and saluted fellow seniors.

The broadcast, which can be heard below was brought to you by Oklahoma Farm Bureau-Heather Kiser, Muller Construction, Bartlett Coop, American Heritage Beef Company, Pizza Hut, Totel CSI, City Drug, Totah Communications, Nowata Automotive Services, Bartnet IP, Oklahoma Wesleyan University and Welch State Bank.