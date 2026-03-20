Posted: Mar 20, 2026 10:34 AMUpdated: Mar 20, 2026 10:34 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Board of Nowata County Commissioners will hold a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning.

The commissioners will discuss improvements to the county courthouse, an agreement to work on private property and discuss the county's drug and alcohol testing policy. The item has been tabled at multiple meetings.

The board will also possibly approve a resolution for a donation and hear an update from Emergency Manager Laurie Summers.

The commissioners will then possibly enter executive session to call in individuals for discussion. At the latest meeting, Nowata County Treasurer Rachel Marrs and Commissioners' Secretary Alexandria Dennison announced their resignations.