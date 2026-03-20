After losing its longtime home, Bartlesville’s karaoke crowd is getting a fresh start to grab a mic and pretend they can hit that high note. On March 20 from 8 to 11 p.m., the Grey Dog Listen Room will host a revival night featuring DJ T-Bone and his crew, giving local performers a new place to belt it out. Organizers say the goal is simple: keep the community alive, even if the key changes don’t always cooperate.

The event will include a full light show designed to give singers the full “rock star” illusion, confidence not included. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own beverages, and a voluntary potluck will be available, with a suggested $10 donation going directly to the artist. It’s part comeback story, part group therapy session with a soundtrack and for a few hours, at least, Bartlesville’s karaoke scene gets its groove back.