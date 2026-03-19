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Nowata County News
Posted: Mar 19, 2026 2:20 PMUpdated: Mar 19, 2026 2:20 PM
Nowata Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn
Brian McSweeney
The Nowata Area Chamber of Commerce is holding their monthly "Lunch & Learn" on March 26 at the Boys and Girls Club of Nowata.
Charlotte Howe from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce will be the guest speaker at the event. She will discuss the latest developments in Northeast Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Innovation Expansion Program (OIEP).
The program will take place from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on March 26. Lunch will be ready at 11:30 a.m. The Boys and Girls Club of Nowata is located at 300 S. Pine St.
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