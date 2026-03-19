Posted: Mar 19, 2026 1:17 PMUpdated: Mar 19, 2026 1:17 PM

Nathan Thompson

Dewey High School senior Jericah Wood has been named a Patriot Auto Student of the Month for February, powered by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.

Wood serves as yearbook president and editor-in-chief and is vice president of the school’s National Honor Society chapter. She also recently wrapped up her final season on the varsity cheerleading squad and regularly volunteers at the elementary school.

Wood says helping others has been one of the most meaningful parts of her high school experience, especially through activities like reading to younger students as part of NHS service hours.

“It’s something special to see kids excited to learn and to be there,” Wood said. “Just building those relationships is really impactful.”

Outside of school, Wood has spent a decade involved in Children's Musical Theatre in Bartlesville, participating in 14 productions. Though she recently aged out of the program, she continues to stay involved by assisting with auditions and youth camps.

After graduation, Wood plans to attend Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee, where she will study psychology in a pre-counseling track with a minor in worship studies. She hopes to pursue a career in counseling, potentially within a church setting, and may continue on to earn a master’s degree in family therapy.

Wood, who attends First Baptist Church Dewey, says her faith and desire to help others guided her career choice.

“I’ve always had a heart for people,” she said. “This path allows me to help others while staying connected to my faith.”

Wood says she is honored to be named a Patriot Auto Student of the Month.

“It’s not about the reward,” she said. “It’s about taking the opportunity to try and to make a difference.”