Posted: Mar 18, 2026 3:33 PMUpdated: Mar 18, 2026 3:33 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly using funds from a Bartlesville church for personal expenses.

37-year-old Heather Kingston was charged on Wednesday with embezzlement.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Kingston allegedly embezzled approximately $21,100 in funds from a Bartlesville church from 2022 to 2025. Kingston was allegedly using church funds to pay medical and phone bills, personal insurance costs, DoorDash, massages and tips, quilting supplies and made payments through Venmo.

Kingston allegedly admitted in an interview with authorities on March 13 to using the church credit card for personal expenses. Kingston allegedly told authorities she gave herself extra money when the church gives bonuses to employees at the end of the year.