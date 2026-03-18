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City of Bartlesville
Posted: Mar 18, 2026 1:36 PMUpdated: Mar 18, 2026 1:37 PM
Employee of the Month for Bartlesville Announced
Ty Loftis
Bartlesville's Employee Advisory Committee has named its March April employee of the month. Museum Coordinator Shayla Cummins was selected by her co-worker, Casey Sullivan. Here is what Sullivan had to say in his nomination letter:
"This week alone, Shayla has put together the latest museum newsletter, constructed the newest exhibit and sublimated the last in a long line of an all-staff training day for the library on the 20th."
In honor of getting the recognition, Cummins will get eight hours of vacation time, $25 in chamber bucks and a gift card.
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