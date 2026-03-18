Posted: Mar 18, 2026 10:05 AMUpdated: Mar 18, 2026 10:05 AM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville Public Schools leaders say work continues during spring break as the district prepares for a busy end to the school year.

Incoming superintendent LaDonna Chancellor was our guest on Community Connection Wednesday morning. She said classes will resume with a fast pace between now and the end of school.

Chancellor recognized the high school girls basketball team’s first state tournament appearance in eight years. She says spring sports events begin next week with with several home competitions scheduled, along with new video boards installed at Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium and the Lady Bruins Softball Complex.

Chancellor says community input is shaping the district’s long-term strategic plan, with strong interest in expanding life skills and financial literacy education.

Chancellor says the district is also in early stages of developing a new bond proposal to fund facility needs, thanking voters for their continued community support