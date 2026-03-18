Posted: Mar 18, 2026 6:26 AMUpdated: Mar 18, 2026 6:29 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra has named Bartlesville High School sophomore Nick Du as the winner of its 2026 Myrna Hershberger Young Artist Competition, awarding the young pianist an opportunity to perform with the orchestra later this month.

Du will appear as a featured soloist during the orchestra’s MASTERPIECE! concert at 7:30 p.m. March 28. The performance will include a movement from “Piano Concerto No. 2” by Camille Saint-Saëns, a work widely known for its technical difficulty and fast-paced passages.

Du began studying piano in first grade after attending a friend’s recital. He took lessons with Lesa Steele and set an early goal of learning “Für Elise” by Ludwig van Beethoven, which he achieved by the third grade.

He has since earned recognition in competitions across Oklahoma, including four top-three finishes in the OKC Philharmonic Young Musician Competition and multiple wins in OMTA Junior Competitions.

In addition to piano, Du studies violin with David Kazmierzak of the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra and with Greg and Rhonda Carr at Bartlesville High School. He was also selected as a violinist for the Oklahoma All-State Orchestra.

Outside of performance, Du has mentored younger musicians and served as a conductor in the OKM Keyboard Orchestra this past year. He is also a member of the Bartlesville High School tennis team.

Du said he plans to pursue a degree in engineering or science while continuing his musical studies.