Posted: Mar 17, 2026 3:28 PMUpdated: Mar 17, 2026 3:28 PM

Brian McSweeney

The City of Nowata is accepting applications for two abatement employees to serve in the Code Enforcement Department.

An abatement employee, according to a Facebook post from the City of Nowata, performs mowing, weed-eating, tree trimming and debris removal. They also assist with property cleanups and structure tear-downs.

Abatement officers work under the direction of the Code Enforcement Officer.