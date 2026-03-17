Posted: Mar 17, 2026 10:09 AMUpdated: Mar 17, 2026 10:09 AM

Nathan Thompson

Nehemiah Community Development is working to expand transitional housing and support services for people leaving addiction recovery, incarceration and foster care.

Board member David Rumph says the group provides housing, job training and life-skills support, and plans to renovate the former Emerald House Hotel to serve up to 60 additional residents.