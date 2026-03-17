Posted: Mar 17, 2026 10:05 AMUpdated: Mar 17, 2026 10:05 AM

Chase Almy

In a rare moment of total agreement, the Oklahoma Senate unanimously passed Senate Bill 1481, a measure aimed at doubling daily recess time for the state’s youngest students. The legislation, authored by Ally Seifried, would require at least 40 minutes of recess each day for children in kindergarten through fifth grade, up from the current 20-minute minimum.

Seifried framed the bill as a commonsense adjustment, arguing that more time outside the classroom leads to better performance inside it. She pointed to research suggesting increased physical activity improves focus, behavior, and overall academic outcomes, while also giving kids a much-needed break from screens and structured instruction. Oklahoma’s current recess standards lag behind neighboring states, many of which already mandate 30 to 40 minutes of daily free time.

The bill sailed through the Senate on a 44-0 vote, making it one of the few issues capable of uniting lawmakers. Senate Bill 1481 now heads to the House of Representatives, where Chad Caldwell is serving as the primary coauthor. If approved, the measure would bring a significant shift to the daily routine of elementary students across the state assuming, of course, the House finds playground time just as compelling as the Senate did.