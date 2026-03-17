Posted: Mar 17, 2026 5:46 AMUpdated: Mar 17, 2026 5:46 AM

Nathan Thompson

The VA’s Office of Tribal Government Relations and Muscogee Nation are holding the 6th annual Tribal Women Veterans Summit from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 2 at River Spirit Hotel and Casino Conference Center in Tulsa.

The summit discussions and topics are specifically chosen by the American Indian/Alaska Native women Veterans that attend this event to help those of us who service them, better understand how to service and address their unique healthcare needs, not just as women Veterans, but also culturally. By choosing the topics we discuss, you see greater participation and involvement from the women Veterans and the providers.

“I always enjoy working directly with the Veterans we serve,” said Mary Culley, VA Tribal Relations Specialist. “The event is open to all women who have served in the military, to include active duty, national guard and reserve members.”

The summit discussions focus on educating those who service Tribal members and female Veterans and the unique gaps and barriers women Veterans encounter, as American Indian women who served in the military. It also provides a voice for the American Indian/Alaska Native women who served in the military, while also sharing with other women Veterans in the room, an opportunity to see, they are not alone.

This year, some topics of discussion include: