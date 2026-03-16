Posted: Mar 16, 2026 10:51 AMUpdated: Mar 16, 2026 10:51 AM

Chase Almy

The Washington County Board of Commissioners worked through a fairly uneventful Monday morning agenda, approving every item placed before them without a single dissenting vote. Commissioners met at the county courthouse and approved routine business including the previous meeting’s minutes, the monthly salary and benefits request for the Washington County Election Board secretary, and the county’s allocation of alcoholic beverage tax funds certified by the treasurer.

One of the more ceremonial moments came during discussion of a resolution recognizing the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026. As part of the nationwide semiquincentennial effort, Washington County is joining the patriotic festivities honoring George Washington and the founding of the country. The presentation included Washington County contributing a quilt square featuring the county seal in a red, white and blue design. A fitting tribute for this “historic national milestone” quite like a carefully stitched piece of fabric representing local pride.

Commissioners also approved a security purchase proposal between the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Orion Security Solutions for an X-ray inspection system, along with several resolutions disposing of county equipment that had been sold to buyers including Nowata County District No. 1 and local purchasers. In the commissioners’ reports, the update was pretty standard: road crews continue their steady work maintaining county roads and clearing right-of-ways. Meanwhile, Commissioner Mike Dunlap, proud supporter of Oklahoma Wesleyan University basketball, took a moment to congratulate the Eagles for advancing to the Round of 16 in the NAIA national tournament.

Other reports and correspondence were acknowledged without debate, and the meeting concluded after the board approved the remaining items on the agenda, again, unanimously, just in case anyone was worried the alcohol tax allocation or a used pickup truck sale might spark a heated political showdown.