Posted: Mar 16, 2026 10:30 AMUpdated: Mar 16, 2026 10:30 AM

Nathan Thompson

Volunteers with the Oklahoma Master Gardeners will host two educational children’s programs Friday, March 20, at the Bartlesville Public Library.

According to volunteers Susan Henning and Patty Lundeen, the group works with the Oklahoma State University Extension to provide horticulture education and answer gardening questions in the community.

A puppet show for pre-K through second grade begins at 10 a.m. and teaches children about the role of insects in nature. At 11:30 a.m., students in grades three through six can participate in a hands-on plant science activity where they will dissect flowers and examine seeds.